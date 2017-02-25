Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

A rare delight for aircraft fanatics today as they get a first hand look at the capabilities of military aircraft from here and overseas.

The sun is out for the 2017 Air Force Tattoo, underway at Ohakea air base in Manawatu, with 100,000 people expected to attend today and tomorrow.

Aircraft from Australia, the US, Japan Singapore, France and Canada join New Zealand Air Force in showing off their skills in the air, as well as offering an up close look on the ground for visitors.

The event opened this morning with a display of the "thunder" formation, which included New Zealand Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion.

A focus for organisers of this year's event was ensuring traffic to the event flowed smoothly. In 2012, motorists were delayed hours due to a bottleneck.