Video: 'I think that's Shaggy from Scooby-Doo' - Waikato police take part in humorous banter on Facebook video showing alleged Hamilton burglar

An eagle-eyed Facebook user thinks he may have cracked the case in an alleged burglary, video of which was posted online by the Waikato District Police.

The footage posted today shows the alleged burglar almost comically making his way from the scene of a crime, clutching his ill-gotten gain and looking side-to-side, in what may be the world's slowest getaway.

Sporting a backwards cap with unkempt hair sticking out from underneath it, one man posted in the comments, "Not 100% certain but I think that's Shaggy from Scooby-Doo."

The Waikato District Police obviously appreciated the man's detective work as they cheekily replied "We will follow up on this line of enquiry, thanks."

Comments made on Waikato District Police burglary video. Source: Facebook/ Waikato District Police