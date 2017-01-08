Video: 'That's really going up now' - smoke billows from blaze on Auckland's Kawau Island

Source:
Eyewitness video has emerged of yesterday's blaze on Kawau Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.
The footage shows smoke billowing from the fire on what looks like bushland near the shore of the island.
Two fire service helicopters were dispatched to help rural fire crew on the ground fighting the fire.
A fire spokesman said the fire, which occured yesterday after 7pm was 10 metres by 30 metres.
He said nine homes had to be evacuated as the fire was about 100 metres away from them.
