 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Gunshots were fired during a Mongrel Mob funeral procession making its way to Whakatane in the Bay of Plenty today.

The procession and a motorcade of more than 100 Mongrel Mob members travelled from Kawerau to Whakatane.

A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.
Source: Facebook/Hemapo Kereama

Police say the motorcade left a tangi at Kawerau about 1pm and travelled through Taneatua on the way to Whakatane, which local residents said was regarded as "Black Power turf".

Around 2.30pm, shots were fired near the corner of Valley and Arawa Roads in Whakatane.

One business manager in Valley Road who saw the procession told 1 NEWS that Black Power gang members were also present while the procession was moving through Whakatane.

Tensions were high in Whakatane today as a funeral procession from Kawerau passed through town.
Source: Instagram: Kajahreriti

There were reports of one group throwing stones at the other, followed by retaliation of gunfire. The reports are conflicting though as to which group retaliated with the shots.

The action got so intense, gunshots were fired at a business leaving bullet holes in a building, 1 NEWS was told.

About 15 police officers closely monitored the procession.

Police have since arrested several people and enquiries are continuing.

The procession reached its destination at Hillcrest Crematorium. The gang members moved on without incident after the funeral, police said.

Residents in and around Whakatane earlier today advised their followers on Facebook not to go into Whakatane, saying that traffic wasn't getting through.

One woman had written on Facebook that the Mongrel Mob had blocked off access into Whakatane and Arawa Road. 

The woman said she tried to go down Te Tahi Street, only to be met by a gunman from Black Power.

"No Police in sight (at that time)... spun around and came straight home, not without taking a quick photo though."

If you have details on the incident email news@tvnz.co.nz

Related

Crime and Justice

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

00:23
2
The Wellington veteran powered French giant Toulon to a crucial 27-12 victory over Sale Sharks.

Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

00:42
3
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

00:28
4
A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Whakatane

00:40
5
Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members blocked access to this Whakatane road.

Video: Hyped-up Mob members take over Whakatane road during funeral procession

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.

03:26
For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

Race against time to get Sir Edmund Hillary's hut fully restored for Scott Base's big birthday

For some, working on the restoration project has been a dream come true.

01:06

'You can do your job but you're not safe in your head' - exhausted junior doctors strike again over gruelling schedules

Around 20 striking medics gathered to picket outside Christchurch Hospital.

00:42
They loved the movie so much the band decided to branch out with a performance based on it.

Watch: 'We loved the songs in the movie' - Auckland band's beautiful mash-up of Disney's Moana watched over 1 million times in three days

Resonate are shocked with the huge reception their clip has received online.

01:43
Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,

'Just bang, bang, bang' - Kiwi witness caught up in Mexico nightclub shooting compares scene to Paris terror attack

Kiwi Tyler Klee and Australian Ben Forbes made it out unharmed, but five others were killed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ