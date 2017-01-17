Video: The terrifying moment shots are fired during Mongrel Mob funeral procession in Bay of Plenty

Gunshots were fired during a Mongrel Mob funeral procession making its way to Whakatane in the Bay of Plenty today.

The procession and a motorcade of more than 100 Mongrel Mob members travelled from Kawerau to Whakatane.

Police say the motorcade left a tangi at Kawerau about 1pm and travelled through Taneatua on the way to Whakatane, which local residents said was regarded as "Black Power turf".

Around 2.30pm, shots were fired near the corner of Valley and Arawa Roads in Whakatane.

One business manager in Valley Road who saw the procession told 1 NEWS that Black Power gang members were also present while the procession was moving through Whakatane.

There were reports of one group throwing stones at the other, followed by retaliation of gunfire. The reports are conflicting though as to which group retaliated with the shots.

The action got so intense, gunshots were fired at a business leaving bullet holes in a building, 1 NEWS was told.

About 15 police officers closely monitored the procession.

Police have since arrested several people and enquiries are continuing.

The procession reached its destination at Hillcrest Crematorium. The gang members moved on without incident after the funeral, police said.

Residents in and around Whakatane earlier today advised their followers on Facebook not to go into Whakatane, saying that traffic wasn't getting through.

One woman had written on Facebook that the Mongrel Mob had blocked off access into Whakatane and Arawa Road.

The woman said she tried to go down Te Tahi Street, only to be met by a gunman from Black Power.

"No Police in sight (at that time)... spun around and came straight home, not without taking a quick photo though."