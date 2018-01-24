Video: Teen suffers spinal injuries after cliff dive goes wrong at Cathedral Cove beach

A female teenager has been picked up by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Cathedral Cove, Coromandel today, after a cliff dive gone wrong left her with spinal injuries.

A spokesperson for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter told 1 NEWS they were sent to Cathedral Cove around 2pm today after being alerted to a teenage girl being injured from a cliff dive that ended with her landing badly.

Footage sent to 1 NEWS shows the helicopter landing as a large crowd of beachgoers watch on.