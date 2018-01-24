 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Teen suffers spinal injuries after cliff dive goes wrong at Cathedral Cove beach

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A female teenager has been picked up by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Cathedral Cove, Coromandel today, after a cliff dive gone wrong left her with spinal injuries.

The teenager has suffered spinal injuries and was flown to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.
Source: Caleb van Essen

A spokesperson for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter told 1 NEWS they were sent to Cathedral Cove around 2pm today after being alerted to a teenage girl being injured from a cliff dive that ended with her landing badly.

Footage sent to 1 NEWS shows the helicopter landing as a large crowd of beachgoers watch on.

The teenager has been taken to Auckland Hospital in a moderate condition.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:18
1
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

2
A horse which was put down due to improper care after eye removal surgery.

Auckland woman sentenced for leaving horse in pain and distress for months after eye-removal surgery

01:26
3
Surveillance cameras have shown the moment the siblings were rescued.

Former classmate says oldest of California 'horror house' siblings was frail, smelly and picked on at school

4

Rotorua man imprisoned for exploiting and impregnating mentally impaired teen

5
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

02:02
A fundraising campaign has started to the touring brass band does have to travel by bus again.

Bus driver sentenced to home detention over tragic Christmas Eve crash which killed three Tongan musicians

Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.

01:58
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pleasant, quiet and warm day across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Smiling female high school student communicating with her male friend during a class in the classroom. Focus is on girl.

'Just bonkers' - top Kiwi educators slam UK principal's pledge to expel students in relationships

The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.

01:18
The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A a gift from us'

Watch: The delightful moment Ratana gifts Jacinda Ardern with middle name for baby - 'A gift from us'

Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.

02:01
It is the first time in a decade a Labour government has been welcomed to the grounds.

Watch: Rousing haka welcomes Jacinda Ardern, political leaders to Ratana

Politicans across the House are at the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 