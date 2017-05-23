Video: Teammates of Wellington rugby player who died after suffering head injury perform emotional haka outside funeral

More than 500 friends and family have gathered to farewell the young Wellington rugby player who died after suffering a head injury during a match.

Daniel Baldwin, 19, fell into a coma after the accident, and died in hospital on Wednesday night.

His funeral was held at the Wellington Football Club in Hataitai this morning, with extra seating added in another room for people to watch the ceremony on a screen.

Teammates from his club performed a haka as the casket was brought out of the service.