 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Te Tii marae member gives 1 NEWS a five minute ultimatum to leave public road

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The marae is being extremely touchy about media filming Waitangi commemorations today.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Blake Ayshford crossed over for a bonus point try after not being held against the Sea Eagles.

Live updates: Warriors suffer first up loss to Manly, Shaun Johnson in doubt

2
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

00:40
3
A tarpaulin was erected to block media from filming Waitangi ceremonies.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

00:41
4
An investigation is underway after a blaze tore through the Remuera property.

Investigation underway after Auckland property gutted by fire

00:33
5
Green stopped fighting as the referee stepped in but that didn't stop Mundine from launching a big punch.

'I didn't win by eight points': Danny Green humble after points win over Anthony Mundine

00:40
A tarpaulin was erected to block media from filming Waitangi ceremonies.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ