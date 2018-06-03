 

Video: Surface flooding near Karangahake Gorge as torrential rain hits region

Source:

Nick Ricordon

Slips and floods has been reported across Bay of Plenty tonight.
Weather News

news

1

Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

00:29
2
"As Kiwis do, I thought [I] would hop in the boat and go have a bit of fun," he said.

Watch: Man rows boat through middle of Auckland street as roads turn to rivers following deluge

00:15
3
The former NSW star produced a big hit on the final play of the game as the Roosters beat the Tigers in a thriller.

'He almost knocked his mullet off' - Rooster smashes Tonga star into touch to secure thrilling NRL win over Tigers

01:35
4
Flooding, slips and heavy downpours have been widespread this long weekend.

Flooding and slips in Bay of Plenty tonight as torrential rain hits

5
Heat pump.

New heating costs could lead to overcrowding

01:35
Fire and Emergency have received just under 200 weather-related call outs in the North Island today.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.


 
