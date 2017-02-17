Video: Sunset to darkness - timelapse captures terror and beauty of devastating Port Hills fire

A professional photographer has captured the immense scale of Christchurch's Port Hills fire in a timelapse video.

Drew Norriss, filming from Cashmere on Wednesday, captured the fire's transition from smoky sunset to orange-tinged darkness. He was filming between 8.30pm and 10.30pm.

"It was pretty surreal," Mr Norris told 1 NEWS NOW.

"What you notice from the timelapse is it's [the fire's] unstoppable."

He says he could see all the helicopters coming in and out trying to douse the blaze but he said you could see they had a large battle on their hands.