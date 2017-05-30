 

Video: Stunning footage shows daredevils weaving down rocky ridgeline near Wanaka

These adrenaline junkies clearly have no fear.
Source: Jamie Lee - Speedflyer

00:24
1
Chief umpire Richard Slater has admitted the wrong decision was made in penalising Sweden.

Phew! 'The decision of the umpire stands' – Team New Zealand keep win over Artemis despite penalty shocker

00:08
2
Corby can be seen grinning as she and her family take the media on a wild goose chase.

Video: Schapelle Corby posts cheeky clip of her watching live TV coverage of media chasing her decoy

00:18
3
The siblings died after a crash near the NSW border with Queensland.

Kiwi mum loses three children in tanker collision in Australia

00:30
4
The 17-year-old has made it to the final 12 of The Voice after this amazing rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Watch: Kiwi teen hits the right note with Seal on The Voice Australia, blowing away judges to reach final 12

00:30
5
The Kiwis got lucky after Sweden’s charge to the finish was rocked by controversy.

Watch: Team NZ roars home at 35 knots in most bizarre photo finish as late penalty sinks Artemis

00:36
AUT Tourism Professor Simon Milne says despite high costs for tourists visiting hospitals, we don’t want to treat it like a cash cow by taxing visitors.

Expert: Tax on tourists for medical costs not a good idea despite $160m spend

While we should be looking at ways to encourage tourists to pay their way, taxing them could lead to "bad PR", says a professor of tourism.

01:01
In reality she only won on Survivor NZ because Mogoton purposefully lost the challenge.

Survivor NZ blog: Politics, self destruction and an attitude that is wearing thin

Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

00:30
00:30
00:29
Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.

Watch: 'It's like a lethal game of chicken' - heart-stopping scenes as Team New Zealand squeeze past Artemis

Sweden dangled the carrot in front of Peter Burling, but the Team NZ skipper wasn't falling for it.


 
