Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned of payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

Prime Minister Bill English has admitted to sending a text that acknowledges a disgruntled government staff member was paid-off to keep quiet.

Although, from whom he heard this pay-off had occurred he isn't sure.

Allegations have emerged that Prime Minister Bill English was aware of hush-money paid to an employee of Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay in 2015.

Speaking to media today Mr English acknowledged he sent a text message saying a "settlement" between Government MP Todd Barclay and his staff member Glenys Dickson "was larger than normal because of a privacy breach".

"Yes I know [that it was his own text]. I was relaying what I had heard, and I can't recall where that came from, this is now a couple of years ago." English said.

Bill English. Source: 1 NEWS

Investigative news website Newsroom is reporting former Prime Minister John Key was involved in the alleged pay-off of Mr Barclay's employee, and that text messages reveal Bill English knew about it too.

Former employee of Mr Barclay, Glenys Dickson, was allegedly paid money after she complained she was secretly recorded following a meeting in Gore, and hired an employment lawyer to deal with it.

It is believed the money was paid to Dickson to make the issue go away.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office said, given the dispute was an employment matter, it would be inappropriate to discuss the details.

"This matter has already been well covered in the media," the spokesperson said.

"It's pretty clear there was a breakdown in the employment relationship.

"The matter has been investigated by Police and they decided not to press charges.