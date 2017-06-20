 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned of payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English has admitted to sending a text that acknowledges a disgruntled government staff member was paid-off to keep quiet.

The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.
Source: 1 NEWS

Although, from whom he heard this pay-off had occurred he isn't sure.

Allegations have emerged that Prime Minister Bill English was aware of hush-money paid to an employee of Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay in 2015.

Speaking to media today Mr English acknowledged he sent a text message saying a "settlement" between Government MP Todd Barclay and his staff member Glenys Dickson "was larger than normal because of a privacy breach".

"Yes I know [that it was his own text]. I was relaying what I had heard, and I can't recall where that came from, this is now a couple of years ago." English said.

Mr English said there is no evidence of heightened risk of attack in New Zealand surrounding the Lions tour, but any threats will be monitored.

Bill English.

Source: 1 NEWS

Investigative news website Newsroom is reporting former Prime Minister John Key was involved in the alleged pay-off of Mr Barclay's employee, and that text messages reveal Bill English knew about it too.

Former employee of Mr Barclay, Glenys Dickson, was allegedly paid money after she complained she was secretly recorded following a meeting in Gore, and hired an employment lawyer to deal with it.

It is believed the money was paid to Dickson to make the issue go away.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's office said, given the dispute was an employment matter, it would be inappropriate to discuss the details.

"This matter has already been well covered in the media," the spokesperson said.

"It's pretty clear there was a breakdown in the employment relationship. 

"The matter has been investigated by Police and they decided not to press charges.

"Todd Barclay has been reselected in the Clutha/Southland seat and we are focused on working for the people in the area."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

00:28
2
Otto Warmbier was sentenced to hard labour for attempting to steal a propaganda sign while on a visit.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

01:28
3
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned of payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

01:21
4
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

00:29
5
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

01:28
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Squirming Bill English suffers amnesia when questioned of payout over MP Todd Barclay's alleged recording of staffer

The PM said a "settlement" between MP Todd Barclay and his staff member Glenys Dickson "was larger than normal because of a privacy breach".

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ