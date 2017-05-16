 

Video: South Auckland petrol service attendant fights off attackers in attempted robbery incident

A South Auckland petrol station attendant has fought off two attackers, armed with bats, who tried to rob the Mangere business over the weekend.

The petrol station attendant manages to grab the bat off one attacker, using it to defend himself during the attempted robbery.
Source: New Zealand Shugalmela/Facebook

The incident was captured on CCTV and posted on social media yesterday and has since been viewed over 156,000 times. 

The attendant can be seen walking on the forecourt of the G.A.S Service Station on Mascot Ave when one attacker appears from around the side of the building with their face covered, wielding a bat. 

The attacker tries to beat the attendant with the bat, who backs into the service station. 

The attendant manages to grab the bat off the attacker and starts to run after the attacker before a white sedan speeds onto the forecourt, causing the attendant to run for his life inside the petrol station. 

Another black clad attacker gets out of the car and both try to attack the attendant before giving up and reserving the car out of the petrol station. 

According to NZ Herald, the incident occurred around 7.30am on Sunday. 

The attendant is understood to have taken the week off work to recover from the ordeal. 

G.A.S Auckland Area Manager Bev Brodie told 1 NEWS the service station finds attacks like these "deplorable" and "happen way to often." 

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander told NZ Herald the white sedan was recovered by police yesterday afternoon on Wallace Road in Mangere Bridge and is currently undergoing forensic testing. 

"Police are investigating this crime as an assault with intent to rob which can carry an imprisonment term of up to 14 years," Mr Alexander told the Herald.

"This is absolutely appalling behaviour and the community will be equally as outraged as police by this type of offending."

