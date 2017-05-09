 

Video: 'Some of the stuff I've seen him do isn't very funny' - PM returns serve to John Oliver over National's rap battle with Eminem

Prime Minister Bill English has taken a dig at John Oliver after the US talk show host poked fun at National's court battle with Eminem's company, Eight Mile Style.

Bill English wasn't going to take Oliver's comments lying down.
Eight Mile Style alleges the song EminemEsque, used in National's 2014 election campaign ad, rips off the award winning song Lose Yourself with the two parties currently involved in a trial at the High Court in Wellington.

Yesterday, John Oliver opened his latest Last Week Tonight show by joking about the legal stoush and called the moment Eminem's chart topping song was played in a Wellington court, the "greatest thing I have ever seen."

Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver jokes about Eminem’s case against the National Party.
"It is unquestionably the lamest rap beef since Lil Wayne's five year feud with William H. Macy," he told his audience.

Hitting back at the talk show host, Bill English said today that "some of the stuff I've seen him do isn't very funny."

"For the sake of his audience, I hope it's funny," he told reporters.

When questioned if he was concerned over the case, Mr English said, "it is in the court and the court will deal with it according to the law. It's a pretty complex area of law."

