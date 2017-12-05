Video: 'So pretty!' New Zealand treated to sight of spectacular supermoon

Source:
New Zealanders were treated to the sight of a supermoon last night.
The supermoon shone 30 per cent brighter than the moon on an ordinary night.
It occurs when the moon is closest to Earth during it's orbit.
Dr Nicholas Rattenbury of Auckland University told TVNZ 1's Breakfast the phenomena had a small effect on tides, but the fact there was a full moon was more of an influence.
Many took to Twitter to share their snaps of the supermoon overnight.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news