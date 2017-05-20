Video: Snow turns Otago into winter wonderland with North Island's Desert Road set for coating of white powder

Much of the South Island is in for a chilly Saturday as snow continues to dust some southern areas.

Snow is coating the ground in many Otago locations including Queenstown, Cromwell and Dunedin and is expected to fall on the North Island's Desert Road.

According to MetService, the Desert Road will experience snow showers, with up to 4cm of snow possible to accumulate until 1pm and then an extra 1cm between 4-7pm. Snow has fallen today on Mt Ruapehu.

MetService have issued a severe weather warning saying "heavy snow is expected until around midday when a further 3 to 5cm of snow may accumulate above 400 metres in southern Otago and the Southland hills."

"Heavy snow can cause disruption to transport, significant stress to livestock, and could damage power lines," Metservice says.

A heavy snow warning has also been issued for southern parts of the Southern Lakes and Central Otago (from about the Crown Range southwards), Dunedin, Southland and Clutha.

"In the 3 hours from 9am to midday, expect a further 3 to 5cm to accumulate above 400 metres, with lesser amounts to near sea level."



Snow has caused flight disruptions at Queenstown Airport, with some flights cancelled and many delayed to and from the region as the runway is cleared.

It has also closed State Highway 85 between Kyeburn to Omakau, as well as State Highway 87 from Sutton to Outram.

NZTA have issued area warnings for several State Highways, telling motarists chains must be carried.

To check if a road you intend to travel on is affected, click here.

Frost and ice could be an issue this morning, with some areas experiencing subzero temperatures last night and today.