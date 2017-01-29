 

Video: Smoking Singapore Airlines plane forced to abort take-off from Auckland Airport due to nose wheel problem

A Singapore Airlines flight aborted take-off from Auckland Airport this afternoon, with a witness saying they saw smoke and smelt "burning rubber" coming from the aircraft. 

SQ286 was meant to depart for Singapore this afternoon but was forced to abort its departure at the last minute.
Flight SQ286 was bound for Singapore and was due to take off at 1.30pm.

Auckland Airport says there was a problem with the nose of the plane.

The nose wheel has since been changed by engineers and the plane remains on the apron.

It is now due to take off at 5pm.

"So much smoke and smelt like burning rubber," Melissa Slipper, who filmed the plane on the tarmac, told 1 NEWS.

Additionally, an Emirates plane traveling from Auckland to Melbourne was diverted to Ohakea Air Base near Palmerston North.

Auckland Airport's media spokesperson told 1 NEWS there were no 'major issues' related to flight EK406,

It was due to land in Auckland around 5.30pm.

