Video: Smoking plane forced to abort take-off from Auckland Airport

SQ286 was meant to depart for Singapore this afternoon but was forced to abort its departure at the last minute.
Video: Smoking Singapore Airlines plane forced to abort take-off from Auckland Airport due to nose wheel problem

'Ongoing mobile connectivity issues ' - Spark customers still experiencing problems after outages

The new kid on the All Blacks Sevens' block is already proving he's one to watch.

Live updates: All Blacks Sevens thump England to advance to 5th place final in Wellington

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.


 
