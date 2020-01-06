Video: Smoke billows into the air as helicopters, planes battle large forest fire north of Napier

A large forest fire covering four hectares is burning in Tangoio, north of Napier.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS five helicopters, two planes and 11 trucks are responding to the Settlement Road location.

There is a severe weather warning with winds of up to 120km/h in place until midnight.

If you are safe and have photos or video of the fire, please send them to news@tvnz.co.nz

No properties have been damaged and Fire and Emergency NZ says none are in danger. It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.