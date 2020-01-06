TODAY |

Video: Smoke billows into the air as helicopters, planes battle large forest fire north of Napier

A large forest fire covering four hectares is burning in Tangoio, north of Napier.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS five helicopters, two planes and 11 trucks are responding to the Settlement Road location.

There is a severe weather warning with winds of up to 120km/h in place until midnight.

No properties have been damaged and Fire and Emergency NZ says none are in danger. It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

Fire crews were called at 11:45am today.  

