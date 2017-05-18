Video: Smoke billows from 19th floor of central Auckland high rise

A fire is burning in a 19 floor Auckland central building.

The Fire Service were called to 396 Queen Street at 3pm today.

Large volumes of smoke were seen from the roof and this prompted a large response of 60 fire fighters and 13 fire trucks.

Fire fighters located the fire on the roof of the building, which was coming from a large metal box.

Crews are currently working to extinguish the fire.

The building is currently being renovated for the opening of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, scheduled to open November 1 2017.

No-one is currently living in the building.