Video: 'Simon Bridges needs a good kick up the arse' - tearful dad who lost son to Chinese tourist backs petition to test foreign drivers

"Simon Bridges needs a good kick up the arse".

Mike Middleton and Judy Richards lost son Rhys when he was hit while driving his motorbike a year ago.
That's the stern but tearful message a frustrated Tauranga father directed at the government, as he prepared to introduce a petition calling for foreign tourists to take a driving test.

Tauranga's Mike Middleton and his family are leading the charge to present the petition after their son Rhys was killed in a motorbike crash near Napier last year.

On February 7, 2016, Chinese tourist Jieling Xiao, 27, swerved in front of his son Rhys' motorbike, as she over-corrected sharply and veered into a ditch on Eskdale Road.

Rhys' motorcycle hit the right-front wheel, launching him and his bike into the air before he landed on his neck.

Mr Middleton and his son had been riding as part of the Bay of Plenty Road Pirates Social Motorbike Club's journey for the One Night Stand event at Hastings the day before.

That morning, they were returning to Tauranga.

He said he had approached his son at breakfast and said he would get a head start, but to stay and take his time with his breakfast and he would see him soon.

He never saw him again.

Xiao was sentenced to seven months in prison, but she only served two months, before she was deported back to her home in China. 

Mr Middleton told 1 NEWS he wanted to sway Mr Bridges and the National Government, and make them adopt the calls for a new law.

"If he (Mr Bridges) lost a child or a family member, he would be onto this," Mr Middleton said.

"I'm like everybody; I open the paper on Sunday morning and see 'oh, two people have been killed... then, we turn the page and carry on with our lives.

"Things like this don't really affect you until you lose that child... we are prepared to take this (petition) as far as we can."

The family is organising a petition to force changes in the law over tourists driving in New Zealand.

You can view the petition here.

Chinese tourist Jieling Xiao swerved in front of Rhys Middleton's motorbike near Napier, killing him.

