TODAY |

Video shows vehicle caught in Auckland flood waters with wipers still on

Source:  1 NEWS

A vehicle's been filmed trapped in flood waters in Auckland's west with the city hit by heavy rain on Monday night, into Tuesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It come after heavy rain late at night on August 30 and into August 31. Source: Breakfast

1 NEWS camera crews filmed the vehicle on Tuesday morning on Oraha Road just outside Kumeū, surrounded by murky water from the swollen Kumeū River.

The vehicle's windscreen wipers were still going at the time.

It's unclear what happened to the occupants of the vehicle, but there have been no reports of anyone injured in the floods.

Heavy rain causes extensive flooding in parts of Auckland

Auckland mayor Phil Goff is urging residents to not drive through flood waters.

"If you do need to evacuate, bring essential items with you, wear a face-covering and maintain 2m distance from people not in your bubble. And if you must be out on the roads, remember never to drive through flood waters," he said.

'It was really quick' - Auckland woman flees as home hit by flooding

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received more than 150 calls for assistance, mainly for flooding at residential properties and to help people trapped in their cars.

The worst affected areas were the city's west, with parts of the North Shore also affected.

New Zealand
Auckland
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It was really quick' - Auckland woman flees as home hit by flooding
2
Heavy rain causes extensive flooding in parts of Auckland
3
'Wasn't good enough' - Sophie Pascoe in tears after having to settle for bronze
4
'Throw the vaccine textbook' at Covid-19 right now - top immunologist
5
Video shows vehicle caught in Auckland flood waters with wipers still on
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:03

Fair Go: Vehicle escape tools prove worthy despite low price
07:28

Christchurch family despair after post-earthquake renovations go sour

Hurricane Ida rips through Louisiana, at least one dead

NZDF personnel test negative for Covid after positive wastewater test