Video shows vehicle caught in Auckland flood waters with wipers still on

A vehicle's been filmed trapped in flood waters in Auckland's west with the city hit by heavy rain on Monday night, into Tuesday.

1 NEWS camera crews filmed the vehicle on Tuesday morning on Oraha Road just outside Kumeū, surrounded by murky water from the swollen Kumeū River.

The vehicle's windscreen wipers were still going at the time.

It's unclear what happened to the occupants of the vehicle, but there have been no reports of anyone injured in the floods.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff is urging residents to not drive through flood waters.

"If you do need to evacuate, bring essential items with you, wear a face-covering and maintain 2m distance from people not in your bubble. And if you must be out on the roads, remember never to drive through flood waters," he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received more than 150 calls for assistance, mainly for flooding at residential properties and to help people trapped in their cars.