Video shows touching moment missing three-year-old Axle Hambleyn is reunited with his family

Source:  1 NEWS

There were tears and a sea of applause as missing three-year-old Axle Hambleyn was reunited with his family today. 

The youngster survived a night in rough bush near Tolaga Bay. Source: UAWA Live

He was found in rough bush near Tolaga Bay this morning. 

Axle was heard calling out for his mum, about three to four kilometres from where he went missing yesterday afternoon. 

Video filmed by media outlet UAWA Live shows a group of people watching on and clapping as a ute driven by the man who found Axle Peter Hughes, pull up to Axle s awaiting family.

'A miracle' three-year-old survived overnight ordeal - some adults wouldn't, says cop who led search

A woman in the ute hands Axle to his mother who hugs him tightly and other family members join in.

Axle was reported missing from his rural Mangatuna home yesterday afternoon around 3pm. A dog he was believed to be with returned home alone yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday's search concluded around 11pm, but emergency responders and volunteers returned at 5.30am today to continue the effort.

Axle was found at about 10.45am, with police constable Richard Reeves telling 1 NEWS it was "a miracle" to survive his overnight ordeal.

Young Axel reunited with his family. Source: UAWA Live

