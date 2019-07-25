Video shows stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway

Warning: Some may find the vision disturbing

Dramatic video shows the moment a stolen car, driven the wrong way on Auckland's Southern Motorway, crashes head-on with another vehicle, injuring four people.

The motorway was closed southbound at Highbrook in South Auckland for just over two hours, after the crash involving a car that was being followed by police Eagle helicopter.

Police and other emergency services are at the scene of the crash on the motorway, which occurred shortly after 10am. The motorway was closed at Princes Street but the on-ramp has since reopened and all four southbound lanes have reopened.

Police say the car, believed to be stolen, was being monitored at a distance by helicopter when it crashed into a member of the public's vehicle head-on in the southbound lanes.

Video shows the car driving the wrong way down the motorway off ramp, narrowly avoided oncoming cars.

It then heads up a lane, appearing to brake before driving head-on into the other car.

A car involved in the crash on the Auckland Southern Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS

Police vehicles were not pursuing the car at the time of the crash.

The NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to avoid the area if possible or delay travel on State Highway One until the traffic clears.