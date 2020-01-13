Video shows mother and toddler being helped after being hit by runaway tourist bus in Auckland's CBD

Footage has emerged of a young child and her mother being helped to safety after being freed from under a tourist bus in Auckland's CBD, after it rolled backwards down a busy street.

The incident was reported to police at 1.05pm.

Video taken from the scene shows a nervous crowd gathered around the bus after it came to a crashing halt at an intersection one block away from the Sky Tower.

The young girl was helped from under bus by a man in high-vis gear, and then passed into a woman's arms and carried away.

An eyewitness says they saw a woman being dragged under the out of control bus as it slid down Victoria Street, crashing into concrete road work barriers on the side of the road which eventually caused it to stop.

Police say three people have sustained minor injuries in the incident.

1 NEWS understands the bus driver wasn't in the vehicle at the time of the incident.