Video shows MIQ escape accused telling officials he doesn’t have Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

"I don't have symptoms", a Covid-19 positive man accused of escaping managed isolation told officials in PPE as they tried to get him to return to quarantine.

Health workers in PPE were attempting to bring the man back to MIQ. Source: Supplied

On Thursday a man who tested positive for Covid-19 was charged after allegedly escaping a managed isolation and quarantine facility in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.

CCTV footage shows he fled the facility after three attempts to leave his room.

The man used the fire escape to head towards the Novotel & Ibis Hotel's fence, hiding from a patrolling MIQ officer before jumping two fences at the facility just after 1am on Thursday.

In a Facebook live video, the man filmed three people in PPE as they explain to him on a street he had tested positive for Covid-19 and urged him to return to managed isolation.

"What the f*** is all this about?" he asked. "I don't have symptoms."

He was taken into custody later Thursday.

The man was charged under the Health Order with failing to comply with order (Covid-19). He appeared in the Auckland District Court via a contactless video link on Thursday afternoon.

A judge has bailed him to return to a managed quarantine facility.

The 23-year-old's mother has since apologised, adding that she was worried for his wellbeing.

