Video shows man throwing multiple punches at Auckland cop in petrol station attack

Source:  1 NEWS

Two police officers were injured in an attack at an Auckland petrol station in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Two officers were injured in the incident in Auckland's Henderson on Sunday. Source: Supplied

Video of the incident shows a police officer fall to the ground, before a man takes multiple swings at his head.

A police media spokesperson told 1 NEWS thew two officers were conducting a traffic stop on Lincoln Road, Henderson at 12.45am on Sunday.

"One of the occupants of the vehicle assaulted the two officers, fortunately both officers only suffered minor injuries," the spokesperson said.

"This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Police will continue to do everything we can to hold offenders like this to account."

Both occupants were arrested and a 19-year-old man is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court today on two charges of aggravated assault, wilful damage and unlawful interference with a motor vehicle.

A staff member at the Mobil station said they were not authorised to speak to media.

Mobil has been contacted for comment.

Video shows man throwing multiple punches at Auckland cop in petrol station attack
