A car well-ablaze on Auckland's Northern Motorway, near the Silverdale Interchange, has now been extinguished.

Lanes are now clear, NZTA said, advising though that it might take time for congestion to ease.

Earlier this morning, firefighters were called to the incident by the driver who managed to escape from the car and call for help.

As smoke billowed into the air, the incident caused delays in both directions.

The cause of the fire is unknown.