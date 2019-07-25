Video shows allegedly stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway

Warning: Some may find the vision disturbing

Dramatic video shows the moment an allegedly stolen car, driven the wrong way on Auckland's Southern Motorway, crashes head-on with another vehicle.

The motorway is closed at Highbrook in South Auckland, after the crash involving a car that was being followed by police Eagle helicopter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police and other emergency services are at the scene of the serious crash on the motorway, which occurred shortly after 10am. The motorway is closed at the Princes Street off-ramp

Police say the car, believed to be stolen, was being monitored at a distance by helicopter when it crashed into a member of the public's vehicle head-on in the southbound lanes.

Video shows the car driving the wrong way down the motorway off ramp, narrowly avoided oncoming cars.

It then heads up a lane, appearing to break before driving head-on into the other car.

A car involved in the crash on the Auckland Southern Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS

Police vehicles were not pursuing the car at the time of the crash.

Southbound lanes are currently blocked near Highbrook and diversions are being put in place while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

Delays are also expected for northbound traffic, though those lanes are not currently closed.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

They say at this stage there is no information about the nature of injuries.