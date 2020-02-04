Video shot from helicopter shows stranded Fiordland trampers air-lifted out after severe weather

Around 100 people have been airlifted out from Fiordland walking tracks today, after becoming trapped during severe weather overnight.

Video from inside one of the helicopters shows one of the rescues in the Milford Sound area.

In the video supplied to 1 NEWS by Southern Lakes Helicopters, four people are seated inside bright yellow netting, hanging underneath the helicopter, as they fly over bush.

Legs stick out in four directions as the netting sways back and forth during the flight, cruising over tree tops.

They're then gently deposited on a grassy field and other people come up to free them.

They were being taken from Martins Bay Lodge on the Hollyford Track.

More than 50 people have been rescued so far from Fiordland, with others still being transported from the helicopter's landing zone to the Welfare Centre in Te Anau.

While trampers in Fiordland were able to be rescued, others in Milford Sound aren't so lucky and are still stuck after the storm.

Due to poor weather conditions, the mission to evacuate them was called off today and delayed until tomorrow.

Emergency Management Southland says the people still in Milford are in good spirits at the Mitre Peak Lodge.

"The tourists are being briefed regularly and have a good understanding of why they need to remain there overnight," controller Angus McKay says.