Video: Shop staffer swings cricket bat during violent scuffle following alleged shoplifting

A violent scuffle which included a shopkeeper swinging a cricket bat at an alleged thief has taken place on a Hamilton street.

Vision taken from across the road shows a group of people involved in the melee outside Vege King in the Hamilton suburb of Fairfield yesterday morning.

Vege King owner Harjit Singh told the NZ Herald staff confronted an alleged shoplifter outside the fruit and vege retailer.

"They asked. nicely, 'empty the pockets'. Then he pushed one of my staff," Mr Singh said.

He said the staff were punched in the face and had no option but self defence.

While a customer called 111, Mr Singh and his staff, one armed with a cricket bat, began fighting with the man, the Herald reported.

Levi Morgan said he was driving near the shop and the group of about eight people fighting blocked the road so he got out and began filming.

"I just saw the whole flood of people in the middle of the road whacking him so I pulled over," he said.

Mr Singh said the man eventually dropped corned beef he had allegedly stolen and left, apparently not injured.

One staff member suffered a black eye and another a grazed knee, he said.