Video: Shed containing honey equipment goes up in flames

A shed was on fire for several hours this afternoon at a honey business in North Canterbury.

Multiple fire crews battled the blaze after staff had been unable to extinguish the fire as it quickly engulfed the building.

The owners of Natural New Zealand Honey Ltd, which employs 17 people at its site near Loburn in North Canterbury, told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the blaze.

They say the fire was in an area largely used for storage which at this time of year contained hive boxes for the coming season.