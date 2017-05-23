 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Video: Shed containing honey equipment goes up in flames

share

Sam Clarke 

1 NEWS Reporter

A shed was on fire for several hours this afternoon at a honey business in North Canterbury.

Crews were called from around Canterbury to deal with the fire near Loburn.
Source: 1 NEWS

Multiple fire crews battled the blaze after staff had been unable to extinguish the fire as it quickly engulfed the building.

The owners of Natural New Zealand Honey Ltd, which employs 17 people at its site near Loburn in North Canterbury, told 1 NEWS no one was injured in the blaze.

They say the fire was in an area largely used for storage which at this time of year contained hive boxes for the coming season.

The blaze took nearly three hours to bring under control.

Related

Sam Clarke

Christchurch and Canterbury

00:10
The fire is being tackled by multiple fire crews after taking hold in a shed this afternoon.

Watch: Firefighters tackle blaze at Canterbury honey business

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.

Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:30
3
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

00:08
4
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 22, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

01:55
5
More than 500 friends and family gathered to celebrate Daniel Baldwin's life today.

Video: Teammates of Wellington rugby player who died after suffering head injury perform emotional haka outside funeral

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 22, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ