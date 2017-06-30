 

Video: 'She made me do this' - former Upper Hutt man gives chilling murder confession after strangling Australian partner

Source:

AAP

A South Australian man who came from Upper Hutt has been jailed for at least 20 years after strangling his partner in a jealous rage.

Toby Awatere, 37, was found guilty yesterday of the brutal domestic violence murder of Jackline Ohide, 27, during a heated row at their Adelaide home in March 2015.

Toby Awatere was sentenced to 20 years for killing Jackline Ohide in March 2015 in their Adelaide home.
Source: 7 News

He fled the scene after dumping her body in a car.

Sentencing Awatere in the Supreme Court, Justice David Lovell said Awatere had been severely sleep deprived and depressed when he killed Ms Ohide after accusing her of cheating.

An argument erupted which prompted Ms Ohide to refuse to move with him to Melbourne.

Justice Lovell said Awatere grabbed her and dragged her down a corridor to a back room in the house.

"You lay on top of her and had both hands around her neck, choking her," the judge said.

He said evidence at trial indicated the victim had "struggled and fought quite desperately".

"It must have taken you a few minutes to kill her."

Outside court, the dead woman's mother said her daughter was a gentle girl who studied, worked and looked after her children.

"A very good girl, but she's gone. The 20 years will never bring her back."

The victim's sister, Sunday Ohide, said the family was happy with the sentence and hoped they could move on and start healing.

"With domestic violence, how do we change what happens when we don't see anything and nothing happens before that," she said.

Ms Ohide said she was sceptical about Awatere's stated remorse over the killing.

Justice Lovell sentenced Awatere to the mandatory head sentence of life in prison, but set a non-parole period of 20 years.

