Video: 'She broke down and got emotional' - Auckland man's visit to Kiwi woman in 'rugged' Bali jail

An Auckland man has shared his account of an "emotional" meeting inside a Bali prison with a New Zealand woman facing drug charges.

Cecil Makaea, who had never met Myra Williams before, turned up at the Kerobokan Prison and paid her a visit on December 27, he told 1 NEWS NOW.

At first she was a bit "standoffish" with Mr Makaea's surprise visit to what he describes as a "rugged" prison.

"I told her who I was and I'd come to give her support ... she broke down and got emotional," he said.

Mr Makaea said in a video posted on Facebook, filmed outside the prison, that Williams "spent most of the visit crying, holding my hand".

He said he met her in a visiting room at the "rugged" prison and there were bars separating the two.

Mr Makaea took Williams 80 packets of noodles, some fresh bread and fruit and some cigarettes.

His cousin, who lives in Bali, regularly visits Williams.

"She's a lot better now that she knows she's got support," Mr Makaea says.

Williams, 27, is facing drug charges after admitting carrying methamphetamine into Bali last August.

Formerly of Taupo and now Melbourne, Ms Williams is said to have been carrying 0.43g of meth, but says it was only to feed her own habit.