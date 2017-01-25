 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: 'She broke down and got emotional' - Auckland man's visit to Kiwi woman in 'rugged' Bali jail

share

Nikolai Smith 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

An Auckland man has shared his account of an "emotional" meeting inside a Bali prison with a New Zealand woman facing drug charges.

Cecil Makaea, who had never met Myra Williams before, turned up at the Kerobokan Prison and paid her a visit on December 27, he told 1 NEWS NOW.

Cecil Makaea brought Myra Williams kai and cigarettes during his December visit.
Source: Facebook/Cecil Makaea

At first she was a bit "standoffish" with Mr Makaea's surprise visit to what he describes as a "rugged" prison.

"I told her who I was and I'd come to give her support ... she broke down and got emotional," he said.

Mr Makaea said in a video posted on Facebook, filmed outside the prison, that Williams "spent most of the visit crying, holding my hand".

He said he met her in a visiting room at the "rugged" prison and there were bars separating the two.

Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Makaea took Williams 80 packets of noodles, some fresh bread and fruit and some cigarettes.

His cousin, who lives in Bali, regularly visits Williams.

"She's a lot better now that she knows she's got support," Mr Makaea says.

Williams, 27, is facing drug charges after admitting carrying methamphetamine into Bali last August.

Formerly of Taupo and now Melbourne, Ms Williams is said to have been carrying 0.43g of meth, but says it was only to feed her own habit.

Mr Makaea's video detailing the visit has been viewed more than 100,000 times since it was posted on Facebook on January 20.

Related

Asia

Nikolai Smith

Crime and Justice

01:50
Myra Williams admits carrying the narcotic into the Indonesian resort, but says it was only to feed her habit.

'There's a lot of violence within the jail' - holiday in paradise now anything but for Kiwi fighting drug charge in Bali
00:20
The 27-year-old was reportedly found with less than one gram of meth at Denpasar Airport.

Kiwi woman appears in Bali court over drugs charges

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

00:25
2
A dog's life suddenly turned better when Bear's chain was cut and he had his first visit to the beach after the rescue in New York.

Watch: Moving moment Bear the dog is freed after spending 15 years chained up outside

00:31
3
The First Lady's forcing of a smile for her US President husband went on full display at the inauguration

Video: The awkward moment Melania Trump's smile turns into sad frown when Donald turns his back

01:07
4
James is learning to talk again after a crash last year left him a coma.

'I'm reading bits of paper to get my speech right' - Kiwi star James Rolleston opens up about car crash recovery

01:41
5
Cecil Makaea brought Myra Williams kai and cigarettes during his December visit.

Video: 'She broke down and got emotional' - Auckland man's visit to Kiwi woman in 'rugged' Bali jail

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect 'more windows to enjoy the barbeque and the beach in the next two or three weeks'.

Opinion: Moving summer holidays is a great idea - but it will never happen

Luke Appleby writes that there are just too many things to deal with for the idea to ever move into action.

04:35
To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have a good reason.

Stars of Goodbye Pork Pie remake haven't seen the original, but promise new movie is 'still very much a NZ film'

To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have their reasons.

The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

'Dear Mr President' - Peter Dunne's epic open letter to Donald Trump will stop you in your tracks

Muldoon "paled alongside you. And it has taken us only a generation to get over the damage he wrought".

01:41
The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.

Trump men-only photo 'exactly what women's protest march was all about'

The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.

04:25
Is it about time we followed France's lead? Breakfast gets stuck into the issue.

Video: Should New Zealand's donor system be opt out rather than opt in?

Is it about time we followed France's lead? Breakfast gets stuck into the issue.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ