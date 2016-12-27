Video: 'She was always helping people' - mum of murdered Upper Hutt woman remembers how kind her daughter was
Cathrine MacDonald, the mother of Lois Tolley, appealed for help today in the search for her daughter's killers.
Lois Tolley was found dead on December 10 after being stabbed and shot in her home.
The aunt of murderered Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley made an appeal today to those responsible for her niece's death.
