Video: Security beefed up in Whakatane as fears linger after gunfire during Mongrel Mob funeral procession on 'Black Power' turf

Security was called in to protect people working the graveyard shift at a series of petrol stations in Whakatane last night after a gang fight erupted yesterday afternoon.

A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.
Z petrol station, Gull and Caltex, which are all open 24/7, contemplated closing overnight as fear lingered in the streets.

However, Z employee Kamal Fingh told 1 NEWS NOW that each station arranged for a security guard, as recommended by police.

Police assured them things had calmed down but security provided extra protection just in case.

Yesterday afternoon gunshots were fired during a Mongrel Mob funeral procession making its way to Whakatane in the Bay of Plenty.

Tensions were high in Whakatane today as a funeral procession from Kawerau passed through town.
The procession and a motorcade of more than 100 Mongrel Mob members travelled from Kawerau to Whakatane.

Police say the motorcade left a tangi at Kawerau about 1pm and travelled through Taneatua on the way to Whakatane, which local residents said was regarded as "Black Power turf".

Around 2.30pm, shots were fired near the corner of Valley and Arawa Roads in Whakatane.

One business manager in Valley Road who saw the procession told 1 NEWS that Black Power gang members were also present while the procession was moving through Whakatane.

There were reports of one group throwing stones at the other, followed by retaliation of gunfire. The reports are conflicting though as to which group retaliated with the shots.

Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members blocked access to this Whakatane road.
The action got so intense, gunshots were fired at a business leaving bullet holes in a building, 1 NEWS was told.

About 15 police officers closely monitored the procession.

Police have since arrested several people and enquiries are continuing.

The procession reached its destination at Hillcrest Crematorium. The gang members moved on without incident after the funeral, police said.

If you have details on the incident email news@tvnz.co.nz

A 100-plus procession of Mongrel Mob members proceed towards a small group of Black Power members before gun shots are fired.

The flashpoint of the clash on Whakatane streets is revealed in new vision.

