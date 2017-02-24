Video: Schools no longer in lockdown, armed cops clear streets in Auckland's Remuera

Police say three schools in the Auckland suburb of Remuera are no longer in lockdown after they responded to an incident this afternoon.

At around 12.30pm, police received an emergency phone call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Avenue.

Police are currently going door to door on Woodley Ave and clearing the streets, but no injured persons have been found, Inspector Andy King said.

He said there have been no other reports of unusual behaviour in the area.

A map showing the location of a police incident on Woodley Avenue, Remuera, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

A large number of police cars are currently blocking off Wairua Road opposite St Kentigern Girl's School in Remuera.

The school bell has stopped ringing continuously and parents are starting to come out of the school with their children.

Parents are also leaving Remuera Kindergarten with their children.

Meanwhile a number of locals who work and live in the area are out on the street waiting to find out more details about what is happening.

Remuera Kindergarten, St Kentigern Junior School and Remuera Intermediate all went into lockdown earlier today, police say.

This was done as a precautionary measure.

Saint Kentigern Girls' School and preschool said students were in lockdown.

"Please do not enter the campus as we are following lockdown procedures," the school said on its website.

Remuera Intermediate said the school was currently in lockdown for "emergency purposes".

"Please DO NOT attempt to contact or visit the school as this may make it more difficult to manage the situation," the school's senior management said on its website.

Police say further details will be provided as soon as they are available.

A large number of police were in attendance including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.