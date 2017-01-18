 

Video: Sad sight of dead shark lying on Auckland beach after failed attempts to free it from net

An Auckland woman says she saw what she thinks were fishermen releasing a large shark from a net before the creature ended up stranded and eventually dead on an Auckland beach.

A witness says she thinks she saw a fisherman releasing the shark from a net on the Manukau Harbour.
The woman, who did not want to be named, told the Central Leader that once the shark was freed from the net today it remained stranded on the shore of the Manukau Harbour at Hillsborough.

She said she could see the shark thrashing in the shallows.

Donna Lofthouse, another local, told the Leader she witnessed a family's failed attempt to try and drag the shark out of a fishing net.

Aerial video shows the shark lying dead on the foreshore.

