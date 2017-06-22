Video: Run-down house demolished to avoid collapse in Wellington wind

A dilapidated and earthquake-damaged house in Wellington has been torn down by a demolition crew today.
Bystanders watched on as a crane punched holes in the 1920s property, swinging at walls and crunching the roof with impressive force.
The 82 Wallace Street house was found to be at risk of toppling over in strong winds or by a moderate quake, when engineers inspected it two weeks ago.
The property was put up for sale earlier this year and advertised as a "Dilapidated Californian Bungalow" with an RV of more than $500k.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news