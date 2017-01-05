Video: Row over loaf of bread in dairy turns to punches, axe threats - police

An argument over a loaf of bread at a Hastings dairy saw a shopkeeper receive bruising to the eyes and the owners threatened with an axe, police say.

They say a man entered Duke Street Dairy in Mahora just after 5pm yesterday and there has been a dispute over a loaf of bread.

The owners of the dairy tried to remove him from the store and he punched one of them several times about the head causing bruising to both eyes of the victim.

One of the shopkeepers hit the offender with a stick and he fled the scene.

According to police, the man's 26-year old female partner approached the store armed with an axe a short time later, threatening the owners.

The woman was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon and behaving threateningly.

She will appear in the Hastings District Court on January 9.