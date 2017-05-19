 

Video: Rotorua Boys' High students' epic flash mob haka leaves onlookers stunned

Students from Rotorua Boys' High School have delivered an impressive flash mob haka to wow onlookers at a Rotorua night market last night.

The impromptu performance led by Rotorua Boys' High School students was used to promote a Guinness World Record attempt for the most people to ever perform a haka.
Source: Supplied

The haka was live streamed on YouTube and Facebook, garnering thousands of views, as the students promoted a Guinness World Record attempt for the largest ever haka, which will take place in Rotorua next month.

The International Rugby Club are organising the attempt as part of its Rugby Safari, following the upcoming Lions tour. 

Smashing the record will be no easy feat, with 6,200 people required to take part in the haka which will take place on Rotorua’s Village Green.

That means that the equivalent of 10 per cent of Rotorua’s population will need to be at the Village Green at 12 noon on Saturday June 17.

The official record for people performing a haka currently stands at 4,028 participants, a number achieved at an event organised by car manufacturer Mazda in France 2014.

The number to beat however is 6,200 which was the number of people who performed a haka in Masterton last November, although their attempt is yet to be officially ratified.

