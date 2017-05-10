Video: Richie McCaw leaves boy with rare bone marrow disorder grinning from ear-to-ear after helicopter ride of a lifetime

Richie McCaw gave a special surprise to a young boy battling a rare bone marrow disease, treating the 10-year-old to a helicopter ride which left them both with smiles plastered across their faces.

Hugo Black of Mandeville North near Christchurch was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia in December, The Press reports.

A community fundraiser for the Black family auctioned and raffled off seats for a helicopter ride with the All Blacks great McCaw in the pilot's seat, with Hugo able to take shotgun position for the flight.

"He had a big grin on his face and he was asking all sorts of questions that perhaps you wouldn't expect a young fella that age to [ask]," McCaw told The Press.

"As we were coming back he said 'Have you had any rough landings?' I said 'Oh, no', so he said 'I'll watch this one'. He's a character."

McCaw said the young boy would be the type of person who would make a good future pilot, but Hugo is not interested in the prospect.