TODAY |

Video report: The brave women who came forward to help convict Grace Millane’s killer Jesse Kempson for other violent offending

Source:  1 NEWS

Jesse Shane Kempson met Grace Millane for the first time outside Auckland's Sky Tower.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The name of the Auckland man who murdered the British backpacker can finally be revealed. Source: 1 NEWS

We've seen the images many times before — the pair buying drinks, moments of intimacy — but never seen Kempson's face.

A few hours later, we saw Kempson walking the British backpacker into his apartment building, taking the lift up to his room, where he would then strangle her death on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

Following a Court of Appeal judgement, we can now show you Kempson, and reveal that he's been twice convicted in the last few months for offending against two other women he matched with on Tinder.

He frequently used a knife to assault one woman. He raped another. 

It's been more than two years since Kempson was arrested for Millane's murder, with his right to a fair trial for his other charges one of the reasons his identity wasn't made public until now.

In the video above, 1 NEWS' Laura James looks at Kempson's criminal history, and the bravery of his other victims in coming forward to help convict their attacker. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Name of Grace Millane’s killer made public, other sex attack convictions revealed
2
Video report: The brave women who came forward to help convict Grace Millane’s killer Jesse Kempson for other violent offending
3
The Safety Warehouse, which ran controversial Auckland money drop, fined $30,000 for spam texts
4
Series of violent attacks carried out by groups of teens in Mount Maunganui
5
From California to Christchurch: Mysterious metallic monolith appears at adventure park
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny tricks alleged poisoner into revealing details of his attack
00:29

Police say they've identified over 80 new sexual assault victims at Dilworth School
01:13

Raw video: Customer cutting the line sparks wild fight at Perth barbershop
00:23

Mount Ruapehu alert level adds to year of woes for tourism operator