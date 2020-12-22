Video report: The brave women who came forward to help convict Grace Millane’s killer Jesse Kempson for other violent offending

Jesse Shane Kempson met Grace Millane for the first time outside Auckland's Sky Tower.

We've seen the images many times before — the pair buying drinks, moments of intimacy — but never seen Kempson's face.

A few hours later, we saw Kempson walking the British backpacker into his apartment building, taking the lift up to his room, where he would then strangle her death on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

Following a Court of Appeal judgement, we can now show you Kempson, and reveal that he's been twice convicted in the last few months for offending against two other women he matched with on Tinder.

He frequently used a knife to assault one woman. He raped another.

It's been more than two years since Kempson was arrested for Millane's murder, with his right to a fair trial for his other charges one of the reasons his identity wasn't made public until now.