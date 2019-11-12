Video released of man wanted over assault on female jogger on Auckland's North Shore

Police have released footage of the man wanted over the assault of a female jogger in Auckland’s North Shore last Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said the woman, in her mid-20s, was jogging along a path from Beechwood Road to Browns Bay Road on November 8 when she was assaulted from behind at about 4.40pm, Mr McNeill said.

The man then fled on foot and was last seen on Beechwood Road heading towards Browns Bay Road.

The woman was moderately injured in the attack.

Mr McNeill said the suspect is described as Māori, in his mid-20s, around 177cm tall and of an overweight build.

He said the suspect was wearing a dark t-shirt, trousers or jeans and a baseball cap and a dark-coloured short-sleeved top.

Mr McNeill said assault followed two other incidents last month where women were assaulted on walking tracks between Murray’s Bay and Rothesay Bay.

“These incidents all occurred in daylight on popular sections of walking tracks and we believe there are members of the public who would have been in the area at these times and may have seen suspicious activity or a male fitting this description,” Mr McNeill said in a statement.

“We are investigating the possibility that these incidents are linked and I want to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to identify the offender or offenders involved.”

He urged joggers to be vigilant of their surroundings when exercising alone and to call 111 if they see anything suspicious.

“We’ve increased our police presence in this area and will continue to do so,” he said.