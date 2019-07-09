Video released of armed Christchurch robbery where shop owner fought back

Canterbury Police have released CCTV footage of an armed dairy robbery yesterday where the owner fought back.

The incident took place about 7.35am yesterday morning at the store on Kidbroke Street, and police are now asking for help identifying the assailant.

The shop owner can be seen struggling against the man, who appears to be armed with sawn-off shotgun, before he flees.

The shopkeeper was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

Kidbrooke Street dairy robbery. Source: Supplied

The offender was wearing white sneaker, blue jeans, gloves, a black or dark-coloured hoodie, and had his face obscured.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Craig Lattimore at Christchurch Central Police on 03 363 7400.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.