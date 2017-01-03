 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Video: Rare twin giraffe calves born at Auckland Zoo

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Twin giraffe calves have been born at Auckland Zoo, though sadly one had to be put down.

Auckland Zoo welcomed giraffe twin calves on New Year's Eve.

Auckland Zoo welcomed giraffe twin calves on New Year's Eve.

Source: Supplied

The twins were born to seven-year-old mother Kiraka in an "extremely rare" event on Saturday morning.

Only about 30 cases of giraffe twins have been reported worldwide, Auckland Zoo said. 

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.
Source: Auckland Zoo

The zoo announced the birth with "great joy and sadness" as the giraffes were born premature and although the female calf was able to start suckling, the male was very weak and unable to form a bond with Kiraka. 

Twin giraffe calves were born at Auckland Zoo on New Year's Eve morning, unfortunately only one calf survived.

Twin giraffe calves were born at Auckland Zoo on New Year's Eve morning, unfortunately only one calf survived.

Source: Supplied

"Despite great efforts of all involved, the male's post-birth complications became untreatable and we took the very difficult decision on welfare grounds to euthanise the young male calf yesterday morning," said curator of mammals Warren Spencer. 

Mr Spencer said the female calf has formed a strong bond with her mother and the zoo was "optimistic" for her future.  

Related

Animals

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

03:06
2

Watch: Man in his eighties flees 'substandard' West Auckland rental accommodation fearing for his safety

01:25
3
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

00:35
4
Shukrananda Gant didn’t know that her mum was filming the performance, which went viral online.

Viral video of singer's magical performance in deserted cathedral gives her new confidence to chase her dreams

00:52
5
Channel Eleven brought in some competition winners, but, as a Facebook poster commented, they looked more like hostages.

'Those guests looked like hostages' - New Year's Eve countdown on Aussie TV show 'better than Mariah Carey'

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

The Whale Watch operation was temporarily forced out of business after the 7.8 earthquake, but is now back in operation.

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

Some experts say we're not doing enough to future proof the environment.

00:23
Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery had a night to remember scoring a goal against Chelsea.

Five-year-old cancer patient wins Goal of the Month Award

Bradley Lowery took the field for Sunderland, scoring a goal against Chelsea during the warm-up.

01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ