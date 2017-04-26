Video: Rare footage of Anzacs at Gallipoli gives unique glimpse into conditions Kiwis and Aussies faced

An extremely rare and fleeting glimpse into the realities of life for Anzac troops serving in the Ottoman Empire (modern day Turkey) is brought to life in what's believed to be the only footage of Australian and New Zealand troops taken at Gallipoli during World War I.

The footage was shot by an unidentified cameraman at the Australian and New Zealand troops' camp at Anzac Cove at some point during the military campaign (25 April 1915 to 9 January 1916).

The footage shows the mundaneness of war, with troops going about their day to day life.

But the seriousness of the deadly campaign comes into view with footage of Anzac troops firing guns from the trenches.

According to the Government's NZ History website, 2779 New Zealand and 8700 Australian troops died at Gallipoli out of a total of 44,000 Allied soldier deaths.