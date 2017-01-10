Video: Raging blaze engulfs home in suburban Waikato street

Source:
Gripping eyewitness video shows a fire that engulfed a home in the Waikato town of Huntly overnight.
Around 20 people can be seen watching on as the intense inferno rages at the Rosser St property.
"It was absolutely ablaze - just one, big massive fireball," Kevin Burton, who posted the video on Facebook, told the Waikato Times.
"There was this really big black plume of smoke - I actually thought it was an industrial fire at first."
The family inside the house managed to escape the fire and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
news