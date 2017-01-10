Video: Raging blaze engulfs home in suburban Waikato street

Gripping eyewitness video shows a fire that engulfed a home in the Waikato town of Huntly overnight.

Around 20 people can be seen watching on as the intense inferno rages at the Rosser St property.

"It was absolutely ablaze - just one, big massive fireball," Kevin Burton, who posted the video on Facebook, told the Waikato Times.

"There was this really big black plume of smoke - I actually thought it was an industrial fire at first."

The family inside the house managed to escape the fire and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.