Video: Queues, cheers and a whole lot of shopping as new Kmart store opens in Petone

Source:
There were hectic scenes as people swarmed into Kmart's new store in Petone this morning.
Some shoppers have queued since midnight to be first to nab a bargain when the doors opened at 8am.
The new Petone store is part of a nationwide plan to step up investment in the New Zealand market, said Kmart Country Manager, Jason Picard.
The Australian retail giant also announced it will be opening two new Kmart stores in Queenstown and Rotorua, next year.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news