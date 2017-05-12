Video: Property in Auckland gets its own river as heavy downfall hits Henderson

Source:Supplied
A Henderson local got a surprise this morning when they walked outside to be greeted by a river coming down their driveway.
Video provided by Chris Williams shows a considerable amount of water rushing towards the vehicles parked outside his home about 8.15am.
Downpours in Auckland this morning led to surface flooding in many areas, including one part of Queen Street which flooded after a drain block near the Civic Theatre.
Elsewhere in the country, slips have closed major roads and more rain is expected to batter parts of the North Island this afternoon.
