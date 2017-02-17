 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Video: 'It was a pretty awesome experience' - diver comes face to face with three huge orcas

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man diving off an island near the Coromandel at the weekend was eyeballed by three "big black and white" faced orcas.

A man diving off Rangipukea Island was shocked when confronted by three huge orcas on Sunday.
Source: radionz

The 35-year-old builder from Hamilton, Hamish Stewart, was diving for scallops off Rangipukea Island on Sunday when he was confronted by three huge killer whales.

Mr Stewart's encounter was captured on video by his sister, Kylie Strongman, who said the whales looked as long as their 6.8m boat.

He was warned to surface when his father, who was also on the boat, revved the engine, a signal for experienced divers to surface, Radio New Zealand reports.

Quickly coming up above the water, Mr Stewart's mask was filled with water, which was a good thing he said, as he was unable to see one of the whales swimming directly below him.

"They're coming right to you," Ms Strongman can be heard yelling in the video.

The warning caused her brother to duck back underwater only to come face-to-face with one of the whales.

He said it felt like he was staring at the orca for "forever".

"Now that I look back it was a pretty awesome experience," he told RNZ.

Related

Animals

Hamilton and Waikato

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
The former All Black has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in Paris.

Dan Carter admits to drink-driving: 'No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment'

01:58
2
Many are still wearing clothes from Wednesday and are desperate to feed their pets.

Cordon backing onto Port Hills lifted, Christchurch Council hope to announce more this afternoon

00:35
3
Due to its large size and isolation from Australia, Zealandia supports the definition of a continent.

New Zealand is a continent: Report explains the idea of 'Zealandia'


4
Firefighter on the Port Hills trying to put out hot spot.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union


00:17
5
Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling are in NZ filming Wrinkle in Time.

Watch: 'Oh my God, they're gorgeous!' Hollywood stars go bonkers over sheep being chased in NZ paddock

Firefighter on the Port Hills trying to put out hot spot.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said firefighters were told to "return to stations" when the hills were ablaze.


00:23
The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Bill English today, and laid a wreath in Arrowtown.

'We both know the cruelty of nature' - Aussie PM reiterates Anzac mateship on NZ visit

Turnbull praised helicopter pilot Steve Askin who died on Tuesday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

02:53

Video: Sunset to darkness - timelapse captures terror and beauty of devastating Port Hills fire

Dru Norriss filmed the fire's transition from smoky filmed daylight to an orange inferno.

01:23
Donald Trump goes on rambling assessment of what a good a good job he's doing, makes snide remarks at opponents and other bizarre observations in erratic speech to American people.

Watch Trump's relentless attack on his 'fake news' CNN nemesis: 'The tone is such hatred, I'm not a bad person'

President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defence of his presidency.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ